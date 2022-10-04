BreakingNews
Chronic absenteeism a problem in area schools again last year: See the rate for your school
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Authorities probing report of scandal at fishing tournament

Local News
By MARK GILLISPIE, Associated Press
12 minutes ago

CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week.

A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning catch of five walleye on Friday and finding lead weights and prepared fish filets inside them.

The winning anglers, Jacob Runyan, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, were immediately disqualified. The video shows Fischer urging Runyan to leave for his own safety as people hurled expletive-laced insults at him.

Fischer told WOIO-TV that he cut the fish open because they appeared heavier than typical walleye of that length.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Monday that the agency’s officers gathered evidence from the tournament and were preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

In Other News
1
Elections officials from 6 area counties to discuss upcoming election
2
Dayton Opera’s ‘Yardbird’ explores legacy of jazz icon Charlie Parker
3
Chronic absenteeism a problem in area schools again last year: See the...
4
Greater Dayton Humane Society to raffle off Mitsubishi SUV
5
ROAD TO FITNESS: Try this calf raise exercise to strengthen your lower...

About the Author

MARK GILLISPIE
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top