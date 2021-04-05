Auto dealer buys theater property near Dayton Mall for $2.1 million

A limited liability company has purchased a former theater property on Lyons Ridge Drive for more than $2 million, local property records show.
Kenwood Lincoln-Mercury LLC bought the former Danbarry Cinemas building along with about eight acres at 8300 Lyons Ridge in Miami Twp. for $2.1 million late last week, according to Montgomery County records.
The closed theater property was recently marketed on Loopnet as a “flexible property offering a variety of uses including retail, multi family, distribution/office, and banquet & catering/storage facilities.”
The building offers more than 30,000 square feet, found in a busy retail area near Walmart, Menards, Target, Harbor Freight and other businesses.
A message was left Monday for Bob Reichert, owner of Kenwood Dealer Group Inc. in Cincinnati.
Questions about the purchase were also sent to township government offices and the Montgomery County auditors office.
In December, a developer bought a former Danbarry Theater property in Huber Heights. Montgomery County auditor records showed the property sold on Dec. 20, 2020 for $850,000.
In October last year, Huber Heights planning commission received plans for a major renovation at the site, “that would allow for the razing of the existing building and placing 13 new storage buildings with leasable space,” according to a city staff report, the Dayton Daily News reported in January.
The applicant submitted plans for a main prefab metal building, according to a city staff report.