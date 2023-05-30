X

Auto dealership to temporarily close Harrison Twp. location for renovation work

SVG Motors Auto Group is remodeling its Shoup Mill Road location, the showroom that was struck by the devastating Memorial Day tornadoes in 2019.

Although the structural damages caused by the tornados have been fixed, needed renovations remain, the company said.

In a statement, Steve VanGorder, owner of SVG Motors, said the store at 400 Shoup Mill Road will be temporarily closed during the renovation.

Shoup Mill operations will merge into the auto group’s Beavercreek location, 3415 Seajay Drive, on Thursday, the business said.

The merged location will have more than 300 pre-owned vehicles and RVs. Shoup Mill and Beavercreek employees will continue to serve customers at the newly combined Beavercreek location while the Shoup Mill store is closed.

SVG will also continue to operate at its other locations:

· SVG Toyota & SVG Chevrolet Buick GMC in Washington Court House.

· SVG Buick GMC in Springfield. This location was opened last year.

· SVG Chevrolet in Greenville.

· SVG Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Eaton.

· SVG Chevrolet GMC in Urbana.

The business launched with a used car dealership at 880 E. National Road, Vandalia, in 2014.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

