Award-winning Dayton Realtors president dies after brief illness

A second-generation real estate agent, Corle earned her license in 1994 and co-owned Home Experts Realty with her husband, Clyde, Dayton Realtors said.

The couple was honored last year as the Realtor recipients of the Marie Kindrick Fair Housing Award, and Corle was recognized as the Ohio Realtor of the Year in 2024.

“In keeping with that spirit, she modeled her presidency around ‘The Golden Rule,’ respecting the diverse opinions of all the members,” Dayton Realtors said in a post.

Prior to serving as Dayton Realtors president, Corle served as Ohio Realtors president.

She also filled leadership roles with the Women’s Council of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, WCR Dayton, Miami Valley Fair Housing Center and more.

Her community service included volunteering for Levitt Pavilion and Schneider House of Hope, according to Ohio Realtors.