Babysitter rescues 1-year-old from kiddie pool in Huber Heights

A babysitter rescued a 1-year-old child Wednesday afternoon who fell into a wading pool in Huber Heights.
Crews were called around 2 p.m. to a report of a near drowning in the 6800 block of Alter Road.
The babysitter called 911 and performed rescue breathing to push water from the child’s mouth because the baby was gurgling and coughing, said Sgt. Brian Carr of the Huber Heights Police Division.
Medics took the child to Dayton Children’s Hospital for further evaluation, he said.
“In the end, it worked out great. The child is awake and breathing,” Carr said.
The incident remains under investigation, but police caution that children need to be watched closely when they are in or around water.
“It only takes that split second to fall into a wading pool, even for a 1-year-old,” Carr said. “We encourage everyone to make sure they are watching the children when they are around these small pools, and even larger pools, and if something happens, call 911.”
.
About the Author