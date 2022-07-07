Back to School: School supply lists released by most Dayton-area districts

BreakingNews
Universal free school lunch program won’t be in place this fall at most schools
18 minutes ago

School is still out for the summer, but school supplies are already being sold at area big box stores.

Many districts have already published their school supply lists on the district’s website. Some districts have not yet updated their school supply lists from 2021-2022, but the list from last year is available on the district’s website.

Ohio’s tax-free weekend is Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. That’s when sales tax in Ohio is exempt from purchases of school supplies and clothing under $75. Many major retailers also run sales that weekend.

Here is a list of the public schools who published school supply lists online before July 4. Districts are listed in order of general size.

If your district isn’t listed below, reach out directly to your child’s school or teacher, or look out for any communications to parents that should include a school supply list.

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

