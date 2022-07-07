Back to School: School supply lists released by most Dayton-area districts

School is still out for the summer, but school supplies are already being sold at area big box stores.
Many districts have already published their school supply lists on the district’s website. Some districts have not yet updated their school supply lists from 2021-2022, but the list from last year is available on the district’s website.
Ohio’s tax-free weekend is Aug. 6 and Aug. 7. That’s when sales tax in Ohio is exempt from purchases of school supplies and clothing under $75. Many major retailers also run sales that weekend.
Here is a list of the public schools who published school supply lists online before July 4. Districts are listed in order of general size.
If your district isn’t listed below, reach out directly to your child’s school or teacher, or look out for any communications to parents that should include a school supply list.
- Dayton Public Schools, starts 8/16/2022. Elementary list.
- Kettering, starts 8/18/2022. All lists.
- Centerville, starts 8/17/2022. Middle and elementary schools.
- Huber Heights, starts 8/22/2022. Visit here and click on “supply and fee lists.”
- Springboro, starts 8/16. Go to the school’s website and check your child’s school’s page for downloadable school supply lists.
- Lebanon, starts between 8/17 - 8/23. Bowman Primary. All others are not updated or not available online.
- Northmont, Staggered between 8/10 and 8/25. Check your child’s school’s page for downloadable school supply lists.
- Miamisburg, starts 8/16/2022. Check your child’s school’s page for individual school supply lists. Not all have been updated..
- Troy, starts 8/24/2022. Elementary and middle school supply lists.
- Xenia, starts between 8/17 to 8/23. Preschool and high school lists have not been updated since 21-22. Updated include: Arrowood Elementary, Cox Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Shawnee Elementary, Tecumseh Elementary, Warner Middle.
- Fairborn, starts 9/6/2022. Primary and intermediate lists can be found here.
- Mad River, 9/6/2022. Links to last year’s list.
- West Carrollton, 8/24/2022. Varies by school. Intermediate, Harry Russell Elementary, Harold Schnell Elementary, Middle School, High School.
- Piqua, 9/6/2022. All school list.
- Tecumseh, 8/17/2022. District does post the supply lists to individual school websites but they have not updated them for 22-23.
- Vandalia-Butler, 8/18/2022 for 1-12. District does post the supply lists to individual school websites but they have not updated them for 22-23.
- Franklin, starts 8/16/2022, Supply list for K-6.
- Bellbrook Sugarcreek, starts 8/18/2022, All building list.
- Trotwood-Madison starts 8/15/2022. All building list.
- Tipp City, starts 8/25 for 1-12, 8/30 for kindergarten, all building list.
- Oakwood, starts 8/17/2022, elementary and junior high lists.
- Bethel, starts 8/24/2022. Elementary, middle school, high school.
- Valley View, starts 9/6/2022. Kindergarten through junior high lists.
- Carlisle, starts 8/17/2022, Preschool through sixth grade lists.
- Milton-Union, starts 8/24/2022, elementary, middle school.
- Miami East, starts 8/24/2022, all building list.
- Preble Shawnee, starts 8/17/2022, District does post the supply lists to their individual school websites but they have not updated them for 22-23
- Covington, starts 8/23/2022, Kindergarten through sixth grade lists.
- Cedar Cliff, starts 8/17/2022, middle and high schools and elementary school.
- Bradford, starts 8/29/2022, all building list.
