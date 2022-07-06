Back to School: See start dates for Dayton-area schools

It may be July, but for some students, the start of school is close to a month away.
Students at some charter and county career centers begin the second week of August. Most of the region’s public school districts, including Dayton Public, Kettering, Beavercreek and Centerville, go back to school during the third week of August.
Districts including Mad River, Fairborn and Valley View do not go back to school until after Labor Day. Fairborn moved back their start date in July from an initial start date of Aug. 18 for most grades.
Many districts have separate start dates for preschool and kindergarten students versus grades 1 through 12. In those cases, preschool and kindergarten kids often start a few days later than the rest of the school. Check your individual school district’s calendar for details.
Here’s a list of the back-to-school dates for local public school districts, plus some of the larger private and charter schools. Where possible, the Dayton Daily News linked to the school calendar.
Aug. 10 Warren County Career Center, DECA.
Aug. 11 Miami Valley Career Tech Center.
Aug. 15 Beavercreek grades 1-12 last names A-L, Trotwood-Madison, North Dayton School of Discovery, Spring Valley Academy.
Aug. 16 Dayton Public Schools, Springboro, Beavercreek grades 1-12 last names M-Z, Miamisburg, Franklin, Greene County Career Center, Jefferson Township, Wayne Local.
Aug. 17 Centerville, Oakwood, Xenia, Brookville, Carlisle, Lebanon, Northmont grades 3-7 and 9, Dayton Regional STEM School, Pathway School of Discovery, Emerson Academy, St. Peter, Cedar Cliff, Eaton, St. Charles, Alter freshmen, Incarnation, Greeneview, New Lebanon, Preble Shawnee, Tecumseh, Tri-County North, Twin Valley.
Aug. 18 Kettering, Bellbrook Sugarcreek, Chaminade Julienne, Alter all grades, Vandalia-Butler, Northridge, Yellow Springs, National Trail, Northmont grades 8, 10, 11 and 12.
Aug. 19 Northmont grade 2.
Aug. 22 Huber Heights, Northmont grade 1.
Aug. 23 Covington, Newton, St. Luke.
Aug. 24 Bethel, Miami East, Milton-Union, Troy, West Carrollton.
Aug. 25 Tipp City, St. Helen, Troy Christian.
Sept. 6 Mad River, Fairborn, Piqua, Valley View.
About the Author