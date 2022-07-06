Back to School: See start dates for Dayton-area schools

Students at some charter and county career centers begin the second week of August. Most of the region’s public school districts, including Dayton Public, Kettering, Beavercreek and Centerville, go back to school during the third week of August.

Districts including Mad River, Fairborn and Valley View do not go back to school until after Labor Day. Fairborn moved back their start date in July from an initial start date of Aug. 18 for most grades.