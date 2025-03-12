Balkans oral history project will draw on upcoming NATO event in Dayton

The November 1995 accords at the Hope Hotel at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base were crucial in ending a war in an area of Southeastern Europe that was once part of Yugoslavia.

The Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training is collecting oral recollections of the history made then. To mark the accords’ 30th anniversary, the association will visit the upcoming NATO assembly to collect new oral accounts.

The NATO assembly, representing members from the alliance’s 32 nations, will convene in downtown Dayton from May 23 to 26. It will be the first U.S. session for the assembly in two decades.

Those memories will add to existing collections on the Balkans in archives already assembled by the association and the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office said.

These interviews will be organized this November into an online anthology, “30th Anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords: The Art of the (Im)Possible.”

The idea is to offer a detailed account of the accord at the Hope Hotel, creating what is hoped will be an educational resource for anyone exploring that era’s history.

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

The talks were instrumental in ending a war that had taken more than 200,000 lives and displaced more than two million people.

The agreement was hammered out after 21 days of negotiations at the Hope Hotel and formally signed a month later in Paris.

“Collecting oral histories to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords is essential to preserving the lessons of diplomacy and conflict resolution,” Turner said in a statement Wednesday. “This project highlights the pivotal role the accords played in bringing peace to the Balkans. As Dayton prepares to host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Spring Session in May, our city once again has the unique opportunity to shape the future of transatlantic security.”

Turner was mayor of Dayton during the peace talks.

“Oral histories capture the backstory of American diplomatic history that official accounts miss,” said Susan Johnson, the association’s president.

The histories will “serve as invaluable primary sources for journalists, documentarians, academics, and current and aspiring diplomatic practitioners; they humanize the work of diplomacy and make it come alive for the American people,” Johnson added.