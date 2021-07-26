Barbaricum to open Dayton office, bring 80 government contracting jobs with $7.2M annual payroll

The service-disabled veteran-owned government contracting firm was established in 2008, and more than 40% of staff either have or are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces, according to a release from the company.

“As a longtime resident of the Dayton area, I’m thrilled to see that Barbaricum is bringing its capabilities to my hometown,” stated Mike Engle, Barbaricum executive vice president. “I am very familiar the solutions needed by NASIC (National Air and Space Intelligence Center) and the Wright-Patterson area, and frankly, I’ve yet to find another company that is so well equipped to deliver the specific technology and innovation required to achieve long-term success here.”