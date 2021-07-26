Barbaricum to open Dayton office, bring 80 government contracting jobs with $7.2M annual payroll

Barbaricum is opening a regional office in Dayton later this summer that will create at least 80 full-time jobs with an annual payroll of more than $7.2 million.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted on Monday announced the approval by the Ohio Tax Credit Authority of a 1.8%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.
Barbaricum, based in Washington, D.C., provides government clients with integrated communications, mission support, and cybersecurity and intelligence solutions.
The service-disabled veteran-owned government contracting firm was established in 2008, and more than 40% of staff either have or are currently serving in the U.S. armed forces, according to a release from the company.
“As a longtime resident of the Dayton area, I’m thrilled to see that Barbaricum is bringing its capabilities to my hometown,” stated Mike Engle, Barbaricum executive vice president. “I am very familiar the solutions needed by NASIC (National Air and Space Intelligence Center) and the Wright-Patterson area, and frankly, I’ve yet to find another company that is so well equipped to deliver the specific technology and innovation required to achieve long-term success here.”
Professionals interested in Barbaricum careers can visit https://bit.ly/3eWSxzg.