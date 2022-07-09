Bars say sports betting ‘gives people another reason to come out and enjoy’

Nearly 50 area bars and restaurants have already been given permission to apply to have betting kiosks at their place of business when the state begins legal sports gambling next year.
The decision to apply for a sports betting kiosk was an easy one for Little York Tavern & Pizza in Vandalia, General Manager Thomas Heil said.
“We definitely jumped on the KENO bandwagon when it was new, so this was another opportunity for us to branch out,” Heil said. “I think a lot of people see us as an entertainment destination for our live music, trivia and things like that, so this will add another layer and gives people another reason to come out and enjoy the atmosphere.”
The approval from the Ohio Lottery Commission is the first step businesses like Little York Tavern have to go through to get sports betting in their establishments. They will also need to get approval from the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which will use the lottery’s recommendation to determine whether to allow the business to partner with a larger sports betting company to install kiosks there.
The Casino Control Commission announced in June that sports gambling will begin in Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023. The OCCC is in the process of creating rules, applications, forms and other essentials to launch sports betting.
The state estimates that sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in Ohio in its first year or so of operation, growing to $3.35 billion within a few years. Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling four years ago cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports.
The businesses that have received the pre-approval span the entire Miami Valley region. Kelley’s Cafe in Jamestown was given early approval. Heather Kelley said the cafe has done well with KENO and other Ohio Lottery games.
“We just figured it would be a nice new draw for customers,” she said.
Kelley said she has a lot to learn about sports gambling and how it works, but she knows there is a lot of interest, especially around Super Bowl time.
Credit: JIM NOELKER
“I am really anxious to see how it goes and see what all the customers are excited about. Anything that we can do for more revenue that’s easy,” Kelley said. “The Ohio Lottery is easy for us. Once you get the hang of it, the bartenders have no problem and I am hoping this is just as easy.”
The Ohio Lottery Commission said the bigger sports betting companies will ultimately be responsible for paying out prizes and will work with the lottery and host locations to find the best methods to cash out prizes. The hosts will be allowed to pay prizes up to $599 at their location, the commission said.
Heil said Little York Tavern is still figuring out all the dynamics of sports betting, but the restaurant will be a place people can come in, make a bet and enjoy watching the game.
“We already have a lot of TVs and we’ll probably get more,” Heil said. “We will probably add a few more TVs around that area to make it more attractive.”
Possible local betting sites
Area businesses that were approved by the Ohio Lottery Commission as of July 1 and will be recommended to the Ohio Casino Control Commission to have sports betting kiosks.
GREENE COUNTY
Beavercreek
Kings Table Bar & Grill, 2348 Grange Hall Road
Submarine House, 3195 Dayton-Xenia Road
Tuty’s Bar & Grill, 3982 Colonel Glenn Hwy.
Knollwood Tavern, 3833 Dayton-Xenia Road
Fairborn
Mulvaneys Sports Pub, 560 N Broad St.
Bowl 10, 1425 N Broad St.
Jamestown
Kelley’s Cafe, 105 W Washington St.
Xenia
The Buck & Ear, 124 Xenia Towne Square
Stans Bar & Grill, 757 W. 2nd St.
Stans One Stop, 757 W. 2nd St.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
Butler Twp./Vandalia
Fricker’s #124, 6834 Miller Lane
Wings Bar & Grille, 7902 N Dixie Dr.
Little York Tavern and Pizza, 4120 Little York Road
Fricker’s #108, 22 Foley Dr.
Centerville/Washington Twp.
Soft Rock Cafe, 877 E. Franklin St.
Geez Grill and Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave.
Bargos Grill & Tap, 588 Miamisburg-Centerville Road
Dayton
Chris’ Band Box, 3001 E. Third St.
Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, 703 Watervliet Road
Poelking Lanes Inc., 1403 Wilmington Ave.
Englewood
Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St.
Huber Heights
The Brick Tap & Tavern, 7113 Taylorsville Road
Fricker’s #116, 6280 Chambersburg Road
Submarine House, 5376 Taylorsville Road
7851 Marathon, 7851 Old Troy Pike
Kettering
Fricker’s #102, 1818 Woodman Dr.
Capri Lanes, 2727 S. Dixie Dr.
Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr.
Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road
Phone Booth Lounge, 1912 E. Whipp Road
Miamisburg/Miami Twp.
Oinkadoodlemoo & Brew, 209 Byers Road
Good Time Charlies, 61 S. Main St.
Frickers 741 130 LLC, 251 Springboro Pike
Poelking Lanes South, 8871 Kingsridge Dr.
Moraine
Vinny’s, 2205 Dryden Road
New Lebanon
The Throttle, 170 S. Clayton Road
Riverside
Clancy’s Tavern, 5514 Burkhardt Road
Double Doors Drive Thru, 4601 Linden Ave.
WARREN COUNTY
Franklin/Franklin Twp.
AJ’s Franklin Tavern, 331 S. Main St.
Hunter Cafe, 4129 Ohio 122
The River Edge, 9636 N. Dixie Hwy.
Lebanon
Broadway Barrel House 402 N. Broadway St.
Middletown
The Well, 4371 S. Dixie Highway
MIAMI COUNTY
Piqua
Breakpoint Entertainment, 8133 N County Road
Super Station, 8855 N. County Road 25A
Troy
Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N Market St.
Fricker’s #123, 1187 Experiment Farm Road
OTHERS
Eaton — Wings etc, 1342 North Barron St.
Greenville — Tolly’s Gastropub, 644 Wagner Ave.
