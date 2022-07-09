Bars say sports betting ‘gives people another reason to come out and enjoy’

The state estimates that sports betting will be a $1 billion industry in Ohio in its first year or so of operation, growing to $3.35 billion within a few years. Since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling four years ago cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling, Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports.

The businesses that have received the pre-approval span the entire Miami Valley region. Kelley’s Cafe in Jamestown was given early approval. Heather Kelley said the cafe has done well with KENO and other Ohio Lottery games.

“We just figured it would be a nice new draw for customers,” she said.

Kelley said she has a lot to learn about sports gambling and how it works, but she knows there is a lot of interest, especially around Super Bowl time.

Several Fricker's restaurants in the Dayton area are already Ohio Lottery retailers, and they have now been pre-approved as possible sports gambling sites for 2023.

“I am really anxious to see how it goes and see what all the customers are excited about. Anything that we can do for more revenue that’s easy,” Kelley said. “The Ohio Lottery is easy for us. Once you get the hang of it, the bartenders have no problem and I am hoping this is just as easy.”

The Ohio Lottery Commission said the bigger sports betting companies will ultimately be responsible for paying out prizes and will work with the lottery and host locations to find the best methods to cash out prizes. The hosts will be allowed to pay prizes up to $599 at their location, the commission said.

Heil said Little York Tavern is still figuring out all the dynamics of sports betting, but the restaurant will be a place people can come in, make a bet and enjoy watching the game.

“We already have a lot of TVs and we’ll probably get more,” Heil said. “We will probably add a few more TVs around that area to make it more attractive.”

Possible local betting sites

Area businesses that were approved by the Ohio Lottery Commission as of July 1 and will be recommended to the Ohio Casino Control Commission to have sports betting kiosks.

GREENE COUNTY

Beavercreek

Kings Table Bar & Grill, 2348 Grange Hall Road

Submarine House, 3195 Dayton-Xenia Road

Tuty’s Bar & Grill, 3982 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

Knollwood Tavern, 3833 Dayton-Xenia Road

Fairborn

Mulvaneys Sports Pub, 560 N Broad St.

Bowl 10, 1425 N Broad St.

Jamestown

Kelley’s Cafe, 105 W Washington St.

Xenia

The Buck & Ear, 124 Xenia Towne Square

Stans Bar & Grill, 757 W. 2nd St.

Stans One Stop, 757 W. 2nd St.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Butler Twp./Vandalia

Fricker’s #124, 6834 Miller Lane

Wings Bar & Grille, 7902 N Dixie Dr.

Little York Tavern and Pizza, 4120 Little York Road

Fricker’s #108, 22 Foley Dr.

Centerville/Washington Twp.

Soft Rock Cafe, 877 E. Franklin St.

Geez Grill and Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave.

Bargos Grill & Tap, 588 Miamisburg-Centerville Road

Dayton

Chris’ Band Box, 3001 E. Third St.

Angie’s Firehouse Tavern, 703 Watervliet Road

Poelking Lanes Inc., 1403 Wilmington Ave.

Englewood

Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St.

Huber Heights

The Brick Tap & Tavern, 7113 Taylorsville Road

Fricker’s #116, 6280 Chambersburg Road

Submarine House, 5376 Taylorsville Road

7851 Marathon, 7851 Old Troy Pike

Kettering

Fricker’s #102, 1818 Woodman Dr.

Capri Lanes, 2727 S. Dixie Dr.

Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr.

Harrigan’s Tavern, 4070 Marshall Road

Phone Booth Lounge, 1912 E. Whipp Road

Miamisburg/Miami Twp.

Oinkadoodlemoo & Brew, 209 Byers Road

Good Time Charlies, 61 S. Main St.

Frickers 741 130 LLC, 251 Springboro Pike

Poelking Lanes South, 8871 Kingsridge Dr.

Moraine

Vinny’s, 2205 Dryden Road

New Lebanon

The Throttle, 170 S. Clayton Road

Riverside

Clancy’s Tavern, 5514 Burkhardt Road

Double Doors Drive Thru, 4601 Linden Ave.

WARREN COUNTY

Franklin/Franklin Twp.

AJ’s Franklin Tavern, 331 S. Main St.

Hunter Cafe, 4129 Ohio 122

The River Edge, 9636 N. Dixie Hwy.

Lebanon

Broadway Barrel House 402 N. Broadway St.

Middletown

The Well, 4371 S. Dixie Highway

MIAMI COUNTY

Piqua

Breakpoint Entertainment, 8133 N County Road

Super Station, 8855 N. County Road 25A

Troy

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 14 N Market St.

Fricker’s #123, 1187 Experiment Farm Road

OTHERS

Eaton — Wings etc, 1342 North Barron St.

Greenville — Tolly’s Gastropub, 644 Wagner Ave.