Be prepared if a power outage occurs

Finally, if your home has an electric-garage door opener, knowing how to open the door manually is a key safety measure.

Another thing to remember is to never use a generator or propane heater inside homes, garages, crawl-spaces, sheds or any enclosed areas, even when using fans or opening doors and windows. Deadly levels of carbon monoxide can quickly build up in these areas and linger for hours, even after the generator has shut off.

If you feel it’s necessary to install a generator, be sure to consult with and seek expert assistance from a licensed professional.

For more information about power outages, or a thorough list of what you should have in an emergency-preparedness kit, visit the Ohio Department of Public Safety website at www.publicsafety.ohio.gov.