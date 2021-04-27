Beavercreek approves plans for 2 new office buildings near Wright-Patterson

Woodard previously told the Dayton Daily News that he is not actively exploring future work in that area, but he said he will monitor developments there.

The city approved rezoning of this land in 2007. There is already one other office building at Mission Point. It was built in 2008, said Beavercreek City Planner Sandra Pereira.

With the Department of Defense moving most defense contractors off base, Pereira said there will likely be other developments like this one in the near future.

Woodard Development said they don’t yet know what tenants will occupy the buildings. They couldn’t say how many jobs or what kind of jobs this development may bring to the area.