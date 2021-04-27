Beavercreek approves plans for 2 new office buildings near Wright-Patterson

A well-known Dayton-area developer will build two new office buildings at Mission Point in Beavercreek.
Woodard Development plans to start construction work on the two buildings this summer. The buildings will be office and research space. Beavercreek City Council approved a specific site plan for the two structures on Monday night.
Jason Woodard, owner of Woodard Development, is best known for the Water Street development and more than a dozen successful Dayton commercial and residential projects, to boot. But he has a track record in Beavercreek, too. He worked on what became Mission Point Office Park when he was with Miller Valentine.
Both buildings would be just east of and adjacent to Mission Point Boulevard south of Col Glenn Highway. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. anchored the office park at 2601 Mission Point in 2014 and continues to operate there. One of Woodard’s buildings will be a three-story 27,500-square-foot office structure and sit on nearly 6.5 acres. The other building will be two stories, 30,000-square-feet and on 4.5 acres.
This new plan is not related to the extended use leases or EULs in an area sometimes called “Gerlaugh Farm” that Wright-Patterson Air Force Base began to open for the consideration of local developers late last year.
Woodard previously told the Dayton Daily News that he is not actively exploring future work in that area, but he said he will monitor developments there.
The city approved rezoning of this land in 2007. There is already one other office building at Mission Point. It was built in 2008, said Beavercreek City Planner Sandra Pereira.
With the Department of Defense moving most defense contractors off base, Pereira said there will likely be other developments like this one in the near future.
Woodard Development said they don’t yet know what tenants will occupy the buildings. They couldn’t say how many jobs or what kind of jobs this development may bring to the area.