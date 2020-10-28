Wright-Patterson prepares to open land to ‘enhanced use leases’

Working with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center in San Antonio, Texas, Wright-Patterson hopes to have an RFI or “request for information” posted by year’s end, the base said.

An “industry day” meeting with prospective developers will follow, the base said.

Wright-Patterson has made EULs available in the past.

“Enhanced Use Lease presents a fantastic opportunity to develop installation property in creative ways that will benefit businesses, our neighbors and the Air Force,” then-Col. Cassie Barlow, then the commander of 88th Air Base Wing, said in 2014. “Our civil engineers have worked to better define and make available new lease opportunities which we hope businesses will find attractive.”

Martin Briseno, with the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, described the development possibilities in 2014 as ranging from commercial retail space to energy projects.

Wright-Patterson covers more than 8,000 acres or nearly 13 square miles The base has about 30,000 military and civilian employees.

The Air Force Civil Engineer Center oversees EUL leases and by 2014, the center managed nearly 35 such projects across the Air Force.

An agreement between the Air Force, a Utah Military Installation Development Authority and local development partners led to such a lease near Hill Air Force Base in Utah, with the creation of a research park there, the Falcon Hill National Aerospace Research Park on Hill.

A message seeking information was sent to a spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing.