Just in: Developer Jason Woodard talks about his Beavercreek project

From left to right: Bob Hoying, Brent Crawford, Nelson Yoder and Jason Woodard. Hoying, Crawford and Yoder are principals with Crawford Hoying. Crawford Hoying and Woodard Development are the developers of the Water Street District and the new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott. CORY FROLIK / STAFF Credit: Cory Frolik Credit: Cory Frolik

Dayton Daily News: You haven’t worked in Beavercreek since you were with Miller Valentine, have you?

Woodard: “We’ve done a couple of things outside of downtown (Dayton). But the bulk of our activities have certainly been in the downtown (Dayton) market.”

DDN: So what are you doing now?

Woodward: "We’re always looking for a variety of opportunities. I was very familiar, I worked at Mission Point when I was at Miller-Valentine. And I re-engaged with the (Mission Point) land owners. We are advancing a development plan. Really, we just saw that market as potentially having some really solid growth opportunities, just based on all the activity at the base, with the addition of programs and people, and that impacting what’s available for kind of an on-site co-location with some of the defense contractors.

“That’s a great location, a great market to try to take a look at.”

DDN: Where will you develop? Is this adjacent to Mission Point Office Park?

Woodard: “It’s actually one (new) building out there near Mission Point. Basically, we are on the east side of Mission Point Boulevard. For lack of a better description, there’s the Air Force property that they (the 88th Air Base Wing) identified for the EUL (extended use lease). We’re south of that, that property line, and then there’s Mission Point Boulevard, and then … generally over to (Interstate) 675. That’s the area we’re looking at.”

A map provided by Wright-Patterson Air Face Base showing "parcel 1" of the land to be made available as an "enhanced use lease." The Gerlaugh Farm Tract is 23.07 total acres and 22.30 developable acres. The parcel is shown in red.

DDN: Did you see the EUL as a possibility?

Woodard: “I didn’t know that it was going to come about right now. Over the years, the EULs have been discussed, and I can’t recall if anything have been done locally or not. It seems like a great program, and we certainly will be keeping an eye on that, because it’s adjacent to the land we’re working on.”

DDN: The fact that these two parcels are next to each other, does that create a bigger opportunity?

Woodard: “Yeah, I think so. Whenever you can create a critical mass, with more acreage, adjacent acreage, you get a cohesive development … I view it as a positive thing.”

DDN: Tell me about the building you’re working on.

Woodard: "The core of the development is going to be defense contractor, office and lab-type space. That’s what our focus is …

“We have started design on an initial building out there, and I suspect that we’ll be moving that along to where we can start to enter into the public approval process in the first part of next year.”