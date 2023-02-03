BreakingNews
Analysis shows Medicare price negotiations could reduce costs by billions
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Beavercreek auto dealership celebrates $7.5 million expansion

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
Germain Ford has invested $7.5M and will create 20 jobs

Germain Ford has launched the final phase of a $7.5 million expansion of its service operations, the Beavercreek dealership said Friday.

Germain Ford, 2356 Heller Drive, has added 31,000 square feet to its facility for service and parts and will create 20 new jobs, the dealership said.

ExploreMikesell’s ending 110-plus years of local business

The renovation adds 18 lifts, including mobile lifts for increased flexibility, for a total of 54 stalls with 40 lifts.

The Ford dealership off U.S. 35 said it has also added new locker spaces, break and training rooms for technicians.

The dealership has also remodeled its service drive, write-up, lounge and customer areas. Overall, the dealership said it has tripled the capacity of its parts storage space to more than 7,000 square feet, including a tire carousel vending machine.

“The combined effect of these changes allows for increased appointment availability, shorter wait times and a streamlined in-store experience,” the dealership said. Also added were three level III DC fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers and 6 level II EV chargers, “most of which will be publicly accessible,” the business said.

“Beyond the improvements to availability and turnaround time for our customers, this is a huge win for all of our service employees.” said John Martin, Germain’s general manager. “This investment will help us keep Greene County residents and business owners on the road in top shape, and provide careers for dozens of associates.”

Completion of the expansion is expected in early June.

In Other News
1
Repeat felon sentenced for draining Piqua man’s bank account after his...
2
Ohio to continue provide access to COVID tests, vaccines after public...
3
Kroger news in the Dayton area: Recent moves from the grocery store...
4
Dozens of local schools get $7.6 million for security upgrades
5
NEW DETAILS: 2022 was strong for Dayton industrial real estate

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top