Beavercreek auto dealership celebrates $7.5 million expansion

“The combined effect of these changes allows for increased appointment availability, shorter wait times and a streamlined in-store experience,” the dealership said. Also added were three level III DC fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers and 6 level II EV chargers, “most of which will be publicly accessible,” the business said.

“Beyond the improvements to availability and turnaround time for our customers, this is a huge win for all of our service employees.” said John Martin, Germain’s general manager. “This investment will help us keep Greene County residents and business owners on the road in top shape, and provide careers for dozens of associates.”

Completion of the expansion is expected in early June.