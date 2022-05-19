Beavercreek, Centerville, others get state money for school safety

Ninety-eight schools in 27 counties will implement safety upgrades with funding from Ohio’s competitive K-12 School Safety Grant Program, through the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. To be eligible, schools must complete a “vulnerability assessment” and a grant application, which is scored to help determine grant winners.

“I care deeply about every child in Ohio, and this will help ensure that more students are learning in an environment where they can feel safe and secure,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Today’s kids are tomorrow’s leaders, and we applaud the school districts that are proactively looking for ways to protect both their students and staff.”

Last year, 27 higher education institutions in Ohio also received grants to fund security enhancements on their campuses through the same grant program.

“School safety is largely about prevention and planning, and these grants will help schools increase their efforts,” said OFCC Executive Director Cheryl J. Lyman. “We appreciate the Ohio legislature providing the funding and look forward to their continued support as we work to assist more schools across the state in the future.”