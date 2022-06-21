Beavercreek couple, child killed in car crash in Kentucky

A Beavercreek couple and their child were killed in a crash in Ashland, Kentucky on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.
The family was identified as 41-year-old Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani, 39, and their four-year-old child by Carter County Coroner William Wadell in Kentucky, according to a press release.
Authorities were dispatched to the junction of Kentucky 182 and Cave Branch near Carter Caves State Resort Park on reports of a single vehicle collision, the release said.
A 2014 Honda CRV was reportedly traveling west along Kentucky 182 when the driver, Jitu Galani, passed the entrance to the state park.
Galani put the car in reverse and attempted to back down the roadway when the vehicle dropped off the shoulder and became stuck, the release continued. During an attempt to free the vehicle, the car rolled backwards over a culvert and landed upside down in a creek, the release said.
The crash is still under investigation.
