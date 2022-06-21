BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: Jan. 6 committee focuses on election pressure
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Beavercreek couple, child killed in car crash in Kentucky

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 hour ago

A Beavercreek couple and their child were killed in a crash in Ashland, Kentucky on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police.

The family was identified as 41-year-old Jitu Galani, Nitu Galani, 39, and their four-year-old child by Carter County Coroner William Wadell in Kentucky, according to a press release.

Authorities were dispatched to the junction of Kentucky 182 and Cave Branch near Carter Caves State Resort Park on reports of a single vehicle collision, the release said.

Explore70-year-old man on motorbike struck, killed in northern Warren County

A 2014 Honda CRV was reportedly traveling west along Kentucky 182 when the driver, Jitu Galani, passed the entrance to the state park.

Galani put the car in reverse and attempted to back down the roadway when the vehicle dropped off the shoulder and became stuck, the release continued. During an attempt to free the vehicle, the car rolled backwards over a culvert and landed upside down in a creek, the release said.

The crash is still under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

In Other News
1
70-year-old man on motorbike struck, killed in northern Warren County
2
Buying a home? 6 things to know in today’s Dayton market
3
Area home sales prices hit record high in May
4
Stocks open higher today: What you should know
5
5 controversial Ohio bills left unfinished for the summer

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top