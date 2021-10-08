dayton-daily-news logo
Beavercreek giveaway effort replacing trees damaged by tornado

Jenny Andrea and Sarah Nussman's home on Wendover Dr. in Beavercreek two years after the 2019 Memorial Day tornado struck their home. The house was condemned. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Jenny Andrea and Sarah Nussman's home on Wendover Dr. in Beavercreek two years after the 2019 Memorial Day tornado struck their home. The house was condemned. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By London Bishop, Staff Writer
13 minutes ago

Beavercreek residents impacted by the 2019 tornadoes can receive free trees.

More than 450 trees will be given away to Beavercreek city and township residents on Saturday, Oct. 23, thanks to a donation and national collaboration between State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation.

The trees will be distributed from 9 to 11 a.m. at Siebenthaler’s, 2074 Beaver Valley Road, Beavercreek.

Earlier this year, State Farm announced a $1 million pledge to the Arbor Day Foundation to support tree planting projects in areas impacted by natural disasters such as wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, or extended period of extreme heat, according to a city release.

“Trees can help make communities more resilient in the face of extreme weather,” said Mary Kay Quist, State Farm’s vice president of Agency Sales. “State Farm is committed to helping communities recover from disasters and manage future risks, and we are proud to support this tree giveaway in Beavercreek as part of that effort.”

Residents have the option to choose from Red Maple, Shumard Red Oak, Northern White Cedar, and Kentucky Coffeetree. The trees will be in seven-gallon containers and approximately four to eight feet tall.

The city advised residents to bring a vehicle large enough to safely haul the trees home, limiting two trees per household.

The distribution is being coordinated with the help of Beavercreek Twp., Rotary Club of Beavercreek, Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, and Siebenthaler’s.

“The Beavercreek area was devastated by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, which destroyed many trees in our community,” said Zach Wike, assistant superintendent of the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Division. “While Beavercreek has made significant progress, the planting of these trees will help move our journey to a full recovery forward. We are appreciative of State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation for choosing Beavercreek for this giveaway.”

Residents who receive a tree will also receive planting and maintenance tips from the City of Beavercreek’s Tree Advisory Board.

