Beavercreek giveaway effort replacing trees damaged by tornado

Residents have the option to choose from Red Maple, Shumard Red Oak, Northern White Cedar, and Kentucky Coffeetree. The trees will be in seven-gallon containers and approximately four to eight feet tall.

The city advised residents to bring a vehicle large enough to safely haul the trees home, limiting two trees per household.

The distribution is being coordinated with the help of Beavercreek Twp., Rotary Club of Beavercreek, Beaver Creek Wetlands Association, and Siebenthaler’s.

“The Beavercreek area was devastated by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes, which destroyed many trees in our community,” said Zach Wike, assistant superintendent of the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Division. “While Beavercreek has made significant progress, the planting of these trees will help move our journey to a full recovery forward. We are appreciative of State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation for choosing Beavercreek for this giveaway.”

Residents who receive a tree will also receive planting and maintenance tips from the City of Beavercreek’s Tree Advisory Board.