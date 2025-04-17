Beavercreek insurance agent sentenced to probation for theft; must pay restitution

On Wednesday, Judge Dennis Langer sentenced Kirk to five years of probation. She was also ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution to one victim and $95,000 to another.

A grand jury indicted Kirk on 36 counts of securities fraud, unlicensed securities activity, theft, theft from a person in a protected class and securing writings by deception last April.

She reportedly convinced three clients to invest at least $235,000 in non-existent jumbo certificates of deposit and investments and then used the money for her own use.

In sentencing records Langer wrote community control sanctions are an appropriate sentence because Kirk is unlikely to reoffend.

If Kirk violates the terms of her probation, she could face six to 18 months in prison for the grand theft convictions and nine to 36 months for the false representation in the sale of security conviction, according to court documents.