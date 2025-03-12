Beavercreek insurance agent accused of stealing $235,000 from clients pleads guilty

All remaining charges were dismissed.

Kirk initially was indicted on 36 counts of securities fraud, unlicensed securities activity, theft, theft from a person in a protected class and securing writings by deception last April.

As part of her plea agreement, Kirk will pay $100,000 in restitution to one victim and $95,000 to the representative to a second victim.

She must pay $50,000 in restitution before her sentencing on April 16, according to court records.

The prosecution agreed to community control sanctions as long as Kirk shows up at court hearings, cooperates with the pre-sentencing investigation and does not commit any new crimes.

Kirk was indicted after she reportedly convinced three clients to invest at least $235,000 over a five-year period in non-existent jumbo certificates of deposit and investments reportedly issued by an insurance writer.

She then used the funds for own personal use, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office.