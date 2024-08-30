Beavercreek issues brief moratorium on new restaurant, gas/convenience store requests

The 97-day moratorium runs through the end of November.

This comes after Beavercreek residents have opposed a series of applications, particularly with a proposed RaceTrac vehicle service station in July.

The most recent of these, titled in city documents as Sir Gas Station,” withdrew its application earlier this month.

These changes are in response to various factors, Burkett told the Dayton Daily News, including feedback and concerns received by City Council and staff regarding recent development projects.

The proposed changes will be presented to the city’s planning commission during its meeting on Sept. 3.

The moratorium is so that applications for those types of businesses don’t come in with the old regulations during that time period, Burkett told council.

“Moratoriums are not permanent solutions,” Burkett said. “Long-term solutions come in the form of zoning code changes and amendments to the land use plan. A moratorium prevents applications from being submitted and approved under current regulations while staff works to update those regulations.”

The moratorium does affect all new restaurants in Beavercreek for those 97 days. No new restaurants or expansions of existing restaurants can proceed while the moratorium is in effect, Burkett said. However, this does not impact an existing restaurant’s ability to change or update its signage.

“For example, if a new restaurant moves into an existing location and only changes the signage, this will be permitted,” Burkett said.

The moratorium will not affect any applications that were submitted before it was enacted, such as those for Taqueria Isbet on Col. Glenn Highway and Toasted at the Mall at Fairfield Commons, or any projects currently under construction, such as Sheetz on Col. Glenn Highway. The moratorium applies only to applications that were not approved at the time it went into effect.

In 2025, the City of Beavercreek plans to work with a third-party consultant for its planning, development, zoning codes, and land use plans. This consultant will conduct a comprehensive review of the city’s current standards, including a legal assessment, the city said, and public input will be part of this process.

“This extensive project will be the first of its kind for the City of Beavercreek,” said City Manager Pete Landrum. “It’s important for the city to not only address new development, but the city also anticipates an increased amount of redevelopment to existing sites.”