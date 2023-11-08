Beavercreek, Oakwood, Yellow Springs, Troy among school district levies passing in early election results

Several area school levies, including Beavercreek and Oakwood, were passing as of early, unofficial results reported by local elections board. But several other school levies in Montgomery County, including Centerville, Northmont, and Vandalia, were not passing in early voting and absentee ballot results.

Beavercreek schools asked for a 1-mill replacement levy. If it passes, a homeowner would pay $35 a year for every $100,000 in taxable property valuation. Under the current property tax, homeowners pay about $14 per $100,000 in property valuation per year. In early and absentee voting, with many more votes to be counted, the issue was passing by slightly more than 50%.

Centerville Schools voters oppose the issue there in early, unofficial results by 55% no to 45% yes. Centerville asked voters for a new combined 5.4-mill operating and 0.5-mill permanent improvement levy. If passed, it would cost an additional $206.50 a year per $100,000 of home value and generate $12.9 million per year. Approximately $11.8 million of that amount is for district operating expenses, and $1.1 million is earmarked for permanent improvements.

Milton-Union asked for a 7.62-mill emergency levy that would bring in $2 million per year for seven years. It would cost an additional $267 per $100,000 in property tax valuation per year. In early and absentee voting, with many more votes still to be counted, 68% of voters had voted no and 32% had voted yes.

In early, unofficial election results, about 51% of Northmont voters had cast ballots against the proposed levy, and 49% had voted for it. Northmont Schools asked voters to approve an additional 5.5-mill emergency levy expected to generate about $4 million per year for a 10-year period. It would cost $192.50 per $100,000 in property valuation a year.

Last spring, Northmont voters rejected a proposed 7.82-mill property tax levy, which would have raised $5.8 million annually for the school district, costing homeowners about $274 per $100,000 in property value in a year.

Greeneview Local School District asked for $19 million over 37 years and a permanent improvement levy that collects about $277,346 annually. In early and absentee voting, with many more votes still to be counted, 66% of voters had voted no and 34% had voted yes.

Nearly 60% of Oakwood voters had voted yes on a proposed school levy for the district in early, unofficial results, and about 40% had voted against the levy, with many more ballots to be counted. Oakwood asked for a combined operating and improvement levy of 6.75 mills. The 5.75-mill operating levy will generate about $2.1 million annually, while the improvement levy, which is one mill, would generate about $373,000 annually. The combined levy will cost $236 per $100,000 of appraised value.

In early, unofficial results, 52% of Vandalia-Butler schools voters were against the school levy, while about 48% are for the levy. Vandalia-Butler is asking for an additional $2.8 million, or 4 mills, to avoid an operating deficit. It would cost a property owner $140 in property taxes per year per $100,000 in property values.

Troy schools is asking for $87.8 million over 37 years to build new school buildings, which would cost $163 per $100,000 in property value, and $2.3 million for permanent improvements, which would be $81 per $100,000 in property value. In early and absentee voting results, with many more votes to be counted, 54% had voted yes and about 46% had voted no.

Yellow Springs asked for a 7.9-mill, $26.3 million levy over 37 years and a 1% income tax levy to build new school buildings. The property tax would cost $277 per $100,000 in property value. The income tax would be$500 per $50,000 in taxable income. In absentee and early voting, with more votes still to be counted, 56% of voters had voted yes while 44% had voted no.