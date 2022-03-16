Beavercreek plans to ban consumer fireworks

“You could have a person on private property, or two or three in a block, that might fire off fireworks and catch somebody’s roof on fire,” Curran said. “They’ll get it, put it on their property, and somebody’s going to get hurt.”

Beavercreek is the first Greene County community planning to continue the ban, though Bellbrook has also considered the measure. The city of Dayton passed a similar ordinance in December, saying they already have a problem with illegal fireworks. Other communities near Cleveland and Columbus have passed or are weighing bans.

“Unlike some other issues the state is considering, the fireworks law preserves the Home Rule for cities,” Mayor Bob Stone said. “Addressing the fireworks legislation is the same as what home rule is designed for, being that all cities are not alike, so each should legislate according to the needs of their communities.”

The state law lifting the fireworks ban takes effect July 1.