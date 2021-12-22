Hamburger icon
Dayton mulls its own fireworks ban after state legalization

Fireworks go off in the city of Dayton on Sunday, July 4, as seen from a residential neighborhood. Cornelius Frolik / Staff
Local News
By Cornelius Frolik
5 minutes ago
City Commission held a first reading of the ordinance Wednesday

A new state law allows Ohioans to set off consumer fireworks on certain holidays, but the city of Dayton is considering legislation to prohibit their detonation inside city limits.

The city receives numerous noise and nuisance complaints every year from citizens about illegal fireworks, and their use disturbs the “peace, tranquility and well-being” of residents and their pets, says a new ordinance that had a first reading this morning by the Dayton City Commission.

The ordinance says that Dayton has seen a proliferation of fireworks being set off in its neighborhoods in the last several years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and illegal fireworks pose a threat to public safety since they can cause injuries and property damage.

Dayton could join some other Ohio communities that have already passed or are considering measures that are intended to ban fireworks activities or strengthen existing restrictions.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine last month signed legislation into law that permits people to set off consumer-grade fireworks on 20 days throughout the year, including holidays like the Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

State law used to allow people to purchase consumer fireworks in the state, but buyers were required to transport them out of state within 48 hours.

Many people did not follow the law and set fireworks off within state boundaries.

