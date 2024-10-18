Beavercreek precinct has liquor vote Nov. 5 related to RaceTrac gas station plan

Precinct 34 includes neighborhoods in between Shakertown Road in the north and Stauffer Drive and North Alpha Bellbrook in the south, and between Factory Road on the east side, and Coy Drive on the west side. It fully includes the site of the proposed gas station and convenience store that was opposed by many Beavercreek residents, and ultimately was rejected by the city.

Sales of beer, wine, and spirits are listed on the ballot separately. A “no” vote would prohibit carryout sales from each, while a “yes” would allow businesses within the precinct to offer those sales. The ballot issue would not affect alcohol sales for restaurants within the precinct, or any other business where alcohol is consumed where it is sold.

Mary Lou Hopun, who lives in Precinct 34, said that though she and her neighbors are the only ones who can vote on the issue, she has spoken to other residents of Beavercreek who opposed the RaceTrac development.

“They don’t want it for the pollution concerns, they don’t want it for the traffic concerns,” she said. “We’ve got our creeks and rivers that run right past the soccer fields.”

At the time of RaceTrac’s proposal to the city, residents cited noise, proximity to residential areas, proximity to local sports fields, and excessive truck traffic as reasons they opposed the project, as well as claims about crime rates near gas station sites.

Beavercreek City Council voted not to send a rezoning of the property to a second reading in April, effectively ending the project.

Marticello, Hopun and a group of other residents began collecting signatures for the ballot option in April, weeks before Beavercreek City Council struck down the RaceTrac development, ultimately ending with nearly 100 more than what they needed to put it on the ballot.

“We’re doing it, not only for the immediate area because we’re so close, but we’re doing it for greater Beavercreek, and also the people that travel through there,” Hopun said.

Marticello and Hopun said if the land in question is developed, putting an interchange on U.S. 35 and Factory Road will become much harder.

“We need an overpass there. And if not RaceTrac, if another gas station was to come, we would jeopardize getting that,” Marticello said.

Several years ago, the Ohio Department of Transportation proposed putting an interchange at Factory Road, Orchard Lane and Trebein, but instead opted to convert Factory Road and Orchard Lane into the “superstreet” configuration that exists today. Some residents say the option of a full interchange should be revisited, saying they have safety concerns with the superstreet.

Back when the city of Beavercreek rejected the RaceTrac proposal, city leaders had expected RaceTrac to file suit against the city for the decision. But six months later, no lawsuit has been filed, according to the city. RaceTrac also had a 60-day window after the April decision to file an administrative appeal, which they did not do, said Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum.

In the March election, a church and retirement community in Centerville launched similar ballot initiatives to fight a proposed Sheetz gas station proposed for their city. Residents in the precinct in question voted to forbid carryout alcohol sales. But a civil lawsuit by Sheetz and others remains pending.