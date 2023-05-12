Beavercreek research firm lands $4.4M DARPA contract in battle planning project

A Beavercreek research non-profit is celebrating a significant new contract.
Parallax Advanced Research has been awarded a $4.4 million research and development contract for the Strategic Chaos Engine for Planning, Tactics, Experimentation and Resiliency (SCEPTER) project overseen by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, maybe better known as “DARPA”.
The program seeks to develop analytic engines that will produce machine-generated strategies, capable of competing with humans in various planning requirements at a very rapid pace, Parallax said Thursday.
The idea is to develop computer-aided battle planning that can match human insights with the speed of machines. DARPA awarded BAE Systems, which has offices in Beavercreek, an $8.3 million contract tied to the project last month.
Van Parunak, senior research scientist at Parallax Advanced Research, is at the helm of Parallax’s research efforts for in the effort.
“The heart of the Parallax offering is the Social Causality with Agents using Multiple Perspectives (SCAMP) simulator that we are enhancing to satisfy the needs of the SCEPTER Program,” Parunak said in a statement.
Parallax has described “SCAMP” as a “psychologically and socially realistic simulator that can model how people make decisions.”
Parallax is a 501(c)(3) research nonprofit with offices in Beavercreek, Cleveland and Arlington, Va.
