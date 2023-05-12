Beavercreek research firm lands $4.4M DARPA contract in battle planning project

Parallax Advanced Research has been awarded a $4.4 million research and development contract for the Strategic Chaos Engine for Planning, Tactics, Experimentation and Resiliency (SCEPTER) project overseen by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, maybe better known as “DARPA”.

The program seeks to develop analytic engines that will produce machine-generated strategies, capable of competing with humans in various planning requirements at a very rapid pace, Parallax said Thursday.