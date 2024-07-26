Beavercreek residents to vote on mayor/council term limits, plus charter changes

If passed, the charter amendment would increase that maximum to three consecutive terms in office, at which point, a person would have to wait four years before they could run for either position again.

Council members have previously said a reason for the proposed change is that it takes time to learn and become comfortable in city roles, plus longevity has benefits in regional government organizations.

“Several cities in the Miami Valley have no term limits at all, and while I agree with term limits … by not having an extension for our residents, it’s allowing the neighboring communities to have more pull and more say on these other boards when it comes to funding for their cities than we have,” Councilwoman Joanna Garcia said Monday.

Cities that do not have term limits include Centerville, Dayton, Englewood, Huber Heights, Miamisburg, Moraine, Oakwood, Riverside, Springboro, Springfield, Troy, Trotwood, Vandalia, West Carrollton, and Xenia. Kettering and Fairborn have a limit of two consecutive terms of four years.

Mayor Don Adams said previous changes allowing Beavercreek’s mayor to serve four-year terms instead of two allowed Beavercreek a seat on the Ohio Mayor’s Alliance, which consists of the mayors of Ohio’s 30 most populous cities.

“Up until four years ago we did not have a seat at that table,” he said. “Having a seat there … gives us an opportunity to fight for things at the state level with that cooperative group that will really benefit our city.”

“No more than three (terms), I wouldn’t want to do that,” Adams added. “but it’s an opportunity I think should be there because it gives us the continuity and the ability to really advocate for our city at a much higher level.”

The second ballot measure bundles together several charter amendments “enhancing transparency and efficiency, and reducing the city’s expenses,” city leadership said, including adjustments to public meeting notifications, publication requirements for city documents, and administrative procedures.

Previously, Ohio law said cities must publish most of their notices in a newspaper with a paid circulation. However, House Bill 33, signed by Governor DeWine last July, changed this and allowed municipalities to publish most of their notices to the public somewhere on their own websites and social media instead of local newspapers.

All of the changes were recommended by the city’s Charter Review Commission, a seven-member committee appointed every five years to review and recommend updates to the charter.

A complete list of these amendments is as follows: