Beavercreek second-grade class starts own school newspaper

BEAVERCREEK — A class of budding journalists is in the process of creating their own school newspaper at Parkwood Elementary School in Beavercreek.
Second-grade students often are still learning how to write. Students in Lisa Fisher’s class at Parkwood are also learning how newspapers share information with their community — as they interview other students and adults, write their own articles, and report their findings in their own publication.
“We’re going to do a school newspaper and it’s going to be about all the events happening in Parkwood,” second-grader Eoin Metlen said.
On Thursday, the students interviewed their classmates and wrote about the person they interviewed. Each student in the class plays a role, from reporters to photographers and editors. As a teacher, Fisher wanted a project that would involve every student in some way.
“Writing is so important that I wanted something to engage all of them. I felt that collaborating on creating a newspaper would be a great idea,” Fisher said.
Fisher has also been inspired by her students to do different projects alongside second-grade curriculum.
“In the past we have written Cinderella stories or autobiographies,” she said. “We have been talking about topic, main idea, and details, and I thought writing articles would definitely help get them excited about writing.”
Students are also hoping their stories about their own experiences will help students who are younger than them know what to expect once they get to second grade.
“It’s important so that you know about what’s going on in our community, or stuff that’s happening around the world,” second-grader Avery Williamson added.
