Beavercreek seeks name ideas for new 148-acre park

Beavercreek is asking for residents’ suggestions on what to name the city’s newest and largest park.
Beavercreek’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Division is seeking resident input on the name of the city’s new 148-acre park, located along Grange Hall Road between Patterson and Shakertown Roads. Residents can submit name suggestions through the city’s website through Oct. 28.
“We believe it is important to include residents in the naming process,” said Beavercreek City Manager Pete Landrum. “We want them to have a say and feel proud of this park, as well as the city they chose to call home.”
Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions, see concept plans for the new park and provide feedback during a public forum on Oct. 26. The forum will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Beavercreek Senior Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road.
Additional opportunities to provide input will be posted on Beavercreek social media pages and website, the city said.
Names will not be considered if the proposed name is after a person or organization, the city said, adding that doing so “undermines the public’s confidence in the city’s impartiality,” interferes with efficient delivery of city services, or is the same as an existing school site or public facility.
Parks staff will work with the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Advisory Board to review submissions and make recommendations to city council and the city manager. City council makes the final naming decision, officials said.
Feedback from residents will be used to a create a park master plan that will allow staff to “assess current and future recreational needs,” the city said Monday, including evaluating feasible development options and budgeting. The city hopes to finish the master plan for the space by the end of the year, officials previously told the Dayton Daily News.
Beavercreek closed on the second of two parcels to acquire land for the park in September.
