Beavercreek seeks name ideas for new 148-acre park

Names will not be considered if the proposed name is after a person or organization, the city said, adding that doing so “undermines the public’s confidence in the city’s impartiality,” interferes with efficient delivery of city services, or is the same as an existing school site or public facility.

Parks staff will work with the city’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Advisory Board to review submissions and make recommendations to city council and the city manager. City council makes the final naming decision, officials said.

Feedback from residents will be used to a create a park master plan that will allow staff to “assess current and future recreational needs,” the city said Monday, including evaluating feasible development options and budgeting. The city hopes to finish the master plan for the space by the end of the year, officials previously told the Dayton Daily News.

Beavercreek closed on the second of two parcels to acquire land for the park in September.