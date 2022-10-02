Beavercreek to vote on new tax levies for police and streets in November

Previous city efforts to pass an income tax have been rejected by residents. Mayor Bob Stone said this summer that Beavercreek is seeking funding for more workers after receiving complaints about city streets and parks.

“When we proposed the income tax, that was the level of service that the people wanted,” Stone said, referring to some residents’ requests. “The people have decided they would rather fund the city in a different route, so we are keeping pace with what we’ve said all along that we needed.”

Members of Beavercreek Tax Busters, which opposed the income tax measure in May, said that they are neither for or against the property tax levies, but called on voters to make educated, data-driven decisions.

“Our position has always been that levies are preferable to income taxes, because with levies, the voters have a chance to vote on a particular tax,” said Tony Corvo of Tax Busters. “There’s a police and a street levy: both of those are proper functions of government. Here’s a chance for voters to use their power to either approve or disapprove of what their local government is doing with their money.”

The last time a police levy and a street levy were passed in Beavercreek was 2014 and 2016, respectively.