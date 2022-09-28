Beavercreek seeks police levy for new headquarters as current space squeezes department

The current police department is also located on a cul-de-sac off of Dayton-Xenia Road adjacent to city hall. The single entry point is a hindrance to better response times, said police Chief Jeff Fiorita.

“A centralized location with easy ingress and egress, where we can get out quickly and safely,” Fiorita said. “Where we’re at is not ideal.”

According to a report by Cincinnati-based architecture firm MSA Design, a potential solution involves combining the police department and city hall into one building. Cost estimates for that range between $21.8 million and $25.4 million.

Conducting major renovations to the police department would be relatively painless for city hall, per the report, but much more challenging for the police department. Temporarily relocating police operations while maintaining necessary privacy and security is “costly, tedious, and disruptive,” the firm said. Costs for renovating the buildings individually range between $11 million and $13 million, not including relocation costs.

The city has already purchased just over three acres of land along Seajay Drive near the Beaver Valley Shopping Center to construct the new facility.

Beavercreek remains recognized by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which sets standards for law enforcement agencies across the country, though assessments for that accreditation have noted that Beavercreek’s facilities are a concern, Fiorita said.

In July, council members chose between three levy millage options to place on the November ballot, arriving at the 2.5-mill option to provide for long-term capital for police facilities.