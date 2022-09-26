Greene County voters: Check what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

STATEWIDE RACES
U.S. Senate — Democrat Tim Ryan vs. Republican J.D. Vance … plus four approved write-in candidates
Ohio Governor — Republican incumbent Mike DeWine/Jon Husted vs. Democrat Nan Whaley/Cheryl Stephens … plus four approved write-in tickets
Ohio Auditor — Republican incumbent Keith Faber vs. Democrat Taylor Sappington
Ohio Treasurer — Republican incumbent Robert Sprague vs. Democrat Scott Schertzer
Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman
Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark, plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras
Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy
Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison
Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas
STATEWIDE ISSUES
** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections
** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.
U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACE
10th District — Republican incumbent Mike Turner vs. Democrat David Esrati
OHIO STATEHOUSE DISTRICT RACES
** State Rep. District 70 (Fairborn, Beavercreek, Bellbrook) — Republican incumbent Brian Lampton vs. Democrat Eric Price
** State Rep. District 71 (central and eastern Greene Co.) — Republican incumbent Bill Dean vs. Democrat James Harvey Duffee
LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES
Greene County Mental Health Recovery Board levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 10 years)
City of Beavercreek roads levy (2.15 mills, additional, permanent)
City of Beavercreek police levy (2.5 mills, additional, permanent)
City of Xenia charter amendment 1 (city management, administration)
City of Xenia charter amendment 2 (form of government, powers)
Miami Twp. fire/EMS levy (3.5 mills, additional, permanent)
Caesarcreek Twp. fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Jefferson Twp. fire/EMS levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Bowersville village operating levy (3.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Bowersville village operating levy (2.6 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Spring Valley Twp. fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Spring Valley village fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Sugarcreek Twp. fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Cedarville Twp. fire/EMS levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Cedarville Twp. operating levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Silvercreek Twp. operating levy (0.7 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Jamestown village streets levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Cedar Cliff school permanent improvements levy (3 mills, renewal, 5 years)
Xenia school operating levy (0.5% income tax, renewal, 7 years)
Xenia school operating levy (9.9 mills, renewal, 7 years)
Greene County, natural gas aggregation program vote
Bowersville village, electric aggregation program vote
Bowersville village, natural gas aggregation program vote
Clifton village, electric aggregation program vote
Clifton village, natural gas aggregation program vote
Beavercreek, precinct 1, D-6 local liquor option, Casey’s General Store
Beavercreek, precinct 8, D-6 local liquor option, Dayton-Xenia Marathon
Beavercreek, precinct 31, D-6 local liquor option, Old Scratch Pizza
Beavercreek, precinct 32, D-6 local liquor option, Southern Ohio Brewing
Fairborn, precinct 224, D-5 local liquor option, First Watch
Xenia Twp., precinct 351, D-6 local liquor option, Orchard Lane Events
Xenia Twp., precinct 351, D-3 local liquor option, Orchard Lane Events
Jamestown, precinct 420, C-2 local liquor option, Jamestown Market
Jamestown, precinct 420, D-6 local liquor option, Jamestown Market
UNCONTESTED RACES
There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot
** Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — All three Republican incumbents (Mary Kate Huffman, Ronald C. Lewis and Mike Tucker) have no challengers.
** County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Dick Gould has no challenger
** County Auditor — Republican incumbent David Graham has no challenger
** County Sheriff — Republican incumbent Scott Anger has no challenger
** County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Adolfo Tornichio has no challenger
** County Juvenile Court Judge — Incumbent Amy Lewis has no challenger
** New Jasper Twp. Fiscal Officer — Melissa Dodd has no challenger
