Greene County voters: Check what’s on your ballot in the Nov. 8 election

Ohio Attorney General — Republican incumbent Dave Yost vs. Democrat Jeff Crossman

Ohio Secretary of State — Republican incumbent Frank LaRose vs. Democrat Chelsea Clark, plus unaffiliated Terpsehore “Tore” Maras

Ohio Supreme Court chief justice — Democrat Jennifer Brunner vs. Republican Sharon Kennedy

Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat Fischer vs. Democrat Terri Jamison

Ohio Supreme Court justice — Republican incumbent Pat DeWine vs. Democrat Marilyn Zayas

STATEWIDE ISSUES

** Proposed amendment to prohibit noncitizens from voting in Ohio’s state or local elections

** Proposed amendment to change the standards for setting bail.

U.S. CONGRESSIONAL RACE

10th District — Republican incumbent Mike Turner vs. Democrat David Esrati

OHIO STATEHOUSE DISTRICT RACES

** State Rep. District 70 (Fairborn, Beavercreek, Bellbrook) — Republican incumbent Brian Lampton vs. Democrat Eric Price

** State Rep. District 71 (central and eastern Greene Co.) — Republican incumbent Bill Dean vs. Democrat James Harvey Duffee

LOCAL TAX LEVIES AND OTHER ISSUES

Greene County Mental Health Recovery Board levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 10 years)

City of Beavercreek roads levy (2.15 mills, additional, permanent)

City of Beavercreek police levy (2.5 mills, additional, permanent)

City of Xenia charter amendment 1 (city management, administration)

City of Xenia charter amendment 2 (form of government, powers)

Miami Twp. fire/EMS levy (3.5 mills, additional, permanent)

Caesarcreek Twp. fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Jefferson Twp. fire/EMS levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Bowersville village operating levy (3.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Bowersville village operating levy (2.6 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Spring Valley Twp. fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Spring Valley village fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Sugarcreek Twp. fire/EMS levy (2 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Cedarville Twp. fire/EMS levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Cedarville Twp. operating levy (1.5 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Silvercreek Twp. operating levy (0.7 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Jamestown village streets levy (1.8 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Cedar Cliff school permanent improvements levy (3 mills, renewal, 5 years)

Xenia school operating levy (0.5% income tax, renewal, 7 years)

Xenia school operating levy (9.9 mills, renewal, 7 years)

Greene County, natural gas aggregation program vote

Bowersville village, electric aggregation program vote

Bowersville village, natural gas aggregation program vote

Clifton village, electric aggregation program vote

Clifton village, natural gas aggregation program vote

Beavercreek, precinct 1, D-6 local liquor option, Casey’s General Store

Beavercreek, precinct 8, D-6 local liquor option, Dayton-Xenia Marathon

Beavercreek, precinct 31, D-6 local liquor option, Old Scratch Pizza

Beavercreek, precinct 32, D-6 local liquor option, Southern Ohio Brewing

Fairborn, precinct 224, D-5 local liquor option, First Watch

Xenia Twp., precinct 351, D-6 local liquor option, Orchard Lane Events

Xenia Twp., precinct 351, D-3 local liquor option, Orchard Lane Events

Jamestown, precinct 420, C-2 local liquor option, Jamestown Market

Jamestown, precinct 420, D-6 local liquor option, Jamestown Market

UNCONTESTED RACES

There are several other races where only one candidate is named on the ballot

** Court of Appeals judge, District 2 — All three Republican incumbents (Mary Kate Huffman, Ronald C. Lewis and Mike Tucker) have no challengers.

** County Commissioner — Republican incumbent Dick Gould has no challenger

** County Auditor — Republican incumbent David Graham has no challenger

** County Sheriff — Republican incumbent Scott Anger has no challenger

** County Common Pleas Judge — Incumbent Adolfo Tornichio has no challenger

** County Juvenile Court Judge — Incumbent Amy Lewis has no challenger

** New Jasper Twp. Fiscal Officer — Melissa Dodd has no challenger