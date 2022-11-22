Beavercreek tax levy for roadwork passes by tight margin

Beavercreek voters have passed the 2.15-mill streets levy on the Nov. 8 ballot by a margin of 80 votes out of more than 21,000, per final election results announced Tuesday by the Greene County Board of Elections.
The levy passed with 10,585 votes in favor, and 10,505 votes against it — a 50.19% to 49.81% ratio.
At the end of Nov. 8, the streets levy was passing by a margin of 33 votes, with 10,123 in favor, and 10,090 against. After Election Day, the Board of Elections then reviews provisional ballots to see which are valid, and also counts any absentee ballots that were postmarked on time and arrived between Election Day and the Nov. 18 deadline.
The board finalized the election results Tuesday afternoon.
Beginning in January 2023, the 2.15-mill street levy will raise property taxes for city of Beavercreek residents by $75.25 annually per $100,000 of appraised home value. Money from the levy will allow the city to increase service levels and hire five new employees.
Beavercreek placed two levies on the ballot for Nov. 8, one for streets and one for police. Voters rejected a new 2.5-mill police levy on Election Day, with 53% of voters against it and 47% of voters in favor. Money from that levy would have allowed for hiring five new police officers, buying and maintaining equipment, and would have provided long-term funding for new police facilities.
Beavercreek’s Public Service Division maintains 577 lane miles of streets across nearly 28 square miles of the city.
