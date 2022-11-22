Beavercreek tax levy for roadwork passes by tight margin

The levy passed with 10,585 votes in favor, and 10,505 votes against it — a 50.19% to 49.81% ratio.

At the end of Nov. 8, the streets levy was passing by a margin of 33 votes, with 10,123 in favor, and 10,090 against. After Election Day, the Board of Elections then reviews provisional ballots to see which are valid, and also counts any absentee ballots that were postmarked on time and arrived between Election Day and the Nov. 18 deadline.