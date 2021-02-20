Beavercreek Twp. fire crews rescue horse from icy pond

Fire crews in Beavercreek Twp. put their training to use Friday evening when they rescued a horse than had fallen through an icy pond.
The crews spent the day on ice rescue scenarios, and then around 5:35 p.m. were dispatched to a horse that had fallen into a pond on property in the 600 block of Trebein Road, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and a social media post from the Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857.
Crews were able to get the horse out of the water quickly and the animal is recovering, firefighters posted on Facebook.
Busy day for our Rescue company! Throughout the day they completed ice rescue scenarios with all the crews only to be...Posted by Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857 on Friday, February 19, 2021