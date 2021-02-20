Beavercreek Twp. fire crews rescue horse from icy pond

The crews spent the day on ice rescue scenarios, and then around 5:35 p.m. were dispatched to a horse that had fallen into a pond on property in the 600 block of Trebein Road, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and a social media post from the Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857.

Crews were able to get the horse out of the water quickly and the animal is recovering, firefighters posted on Facebook.