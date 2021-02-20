X

Beavercreek Twp. fire crews rescue horse from icy pond

Beavercreek Twp. fire crews rescued a horse Friday evening, Feb. 19, 2021, that fell into a pond.
Beavercreek Twp. fire crews rescued a horse Friday evening, Feb. 19, 2021, that fell into a pond.

Local News | 27 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

Fire crews in Beavercreek Twp. put their training to use Friday evening when they rescued a horse than had fallen through an icy pond.

The crews spent the day on ice rescue scenarios, and then around 5:35 p.m. were dispatched to a horse that had fallen into a pond on property in the 600 block of Trebein Road, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and a social media post from the Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857.

ExploreTrooper uses sandwich to lure stray dog on highway to safety

Crews were able to get the horse out of the water quickly and the animal is recovering, firefighters posted on Facebook.

Busy day for our Rescue company! Throughout the day they completed ice rescue scenarios with all the crews only to be...

Posted by Beavercreek Professional Firefighters Local 2857 on Friday, February 19, 2021

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.