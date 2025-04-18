Beavercreek Twp. keeps leader Rushing on leave after long meeting

Beavercreek Twp. trustees said there were no updates yet as to any decision on Rushing’s employment.

Rushing’s pre-trial hearing on the OVI case was completed on Monday. A trial date has not yet been set.

Along with the drunk driving charge, Rushing was cited with speed and marked lane violations after a March 21 traffic stop by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP determined Rushing to be driving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 35, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Rushing was placed on administrative leave in early April, a reversal of an earlier decision by the trustees.

“The situation is fluid and will continue to evolve over the coming days and weeks,” Kretz said at the time. “The trustees are monitoring the information available in the public record closely and consulting with legal counsel regularly to ensure the best interests of Beavercreek Township residents and businesses who will remain at the forefront, while cognizant of the fact that Mr. Rushing has not been convicted by a court of any wrongdoing to date. The trustees are taking this matter very seriously.”