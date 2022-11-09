Beavercreek voters rejecting police levy, approving streets levy in early voting

City officials previously told the Dayton Daily News that the number of city employees has not kept up with Beavercreek’s population growth, which has jumped 22% in the last 20 years, according to city data. Mayor Bob Stone said this summer that Beavercreek is seeking funding for more workers after receiving complaints about city streets and parks.

The 2.5-mill police levy option comes as the police department has outgrown its existing building, officials said, and is looking to build in a more centralized location for better security and response times. The city is also seeking to hire more officers, as the city’s population and demands for service continue to increase. In 2021, Beavercreek police officers responded to over 40,000 calls, a 42% increase since 2015, according to city data.

Previous city efforts to pass an income tax have been rejected by residents.