Beavercreek voters rejecting police levy, approving streets levy in early voting

Early and absentee Beavercreek voters appeared to be rejecting the 2.5 mill Beavercreek police levy, with 52% of voters against the levy and 48% of voters in favor, according to partial, unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections.
Conversely, Beavercreek’s 2.15 mill street levy is being approved, with 52% of voters in favor and 48% of voters opposed, as of 7:57 p.m. Tuesday.
Thousands of votes remain to be counted.
Funds from the 2.5-mill police levy would be used to maintain and increase service levels, hire five new officers, buy and maintain equipment and provide long-term funding for new police facilities, city officials previously told the Dayton Daily News. If approved, the levy would raise property taxes by $87.50 per $100,000 of appraised value beginning in January 2023.
The 2.15-mill street levy, also beginning in 2023, would raise property taxes by $75.25 per $100,000 of home value. Money from the levy would allow the city to increase service levels and hire five new employees. Beavercreek’s Public Service Division maintains 577 lane miles of streets across nearly 28 square miles across the city.
City officials previously told the Dayton Daily News that the number of city employees has not kept up with Beavercreek’s population growth, which has jumped 22% in the last 20 years, according to city data. Mayor Bob Stone said this summer that Beavercreek is seeking funding for more workers after receiving complaints about city streets and parks.
The 2.5-mill police levy option comes as the police department has outgrown its existing building, officials said, and is looking to build in a more centralized location for better security and response times. The city is also seeking to hire more officers, as the city’s population and demands for service continue to increase. In 2021, Beavercreek police officers responded to over 40,000 calls, a 42% increase since 2015, according to city data.
Previous city efforts to pass an income tax have been rejected by residents.
