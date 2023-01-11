Beavercreek voters to see police levy request again in May

City council voted Monday to send two ballot options to the county auditor for certification, one at 1.2 mills, and the other at 1.8 mills. Council will vote to place one of these options on the ballot on Jan. 23.

The 1.2 mills option would allow the police department to maintain current service levels as they are now, while the 1.8 mill option would allow the city to hire five additional police officers. Beavercreek has long expressed the need to hire additional police officers, saying growth of the police department has not kept up with the growth of the city.