Beavercreek weighs options for November park levy funding Spring House buildout

Beavercreek city council is weighing three options for a parks levy for the November election that would fund part or all of planned improvements for the city’s newest and largest park.

Beavercreek city council weighed a slate of continuous levy options for developing the new Spring House Park. All three options were sent to the county auditor for certification, and City Council will vote on which option to put on the November ballot during its meeting on July 24.

The first option at 1.6 mills would maintain current park maintenance levels, and includes $17 million in new park infrastructure, as well as $6 million for “resident prioritized amenities.” The city garnered a large amount of public input last year in determining how the park should be built out, with more than 2,250 people participating both in-person and online.

Base infrastructure includes roads, utilities, landscaping, and paved and natural trails throughout the park, as well as maintenance facilities and restrooms. Construction would also include a splash pad, playgrounds, picnic shelters, a dog park, six pickleball courts, a fishing dock, and disc golf course.

The 1.6 mill option would also hire seven full time employees, including a senior center coordinator, recreation programmer for the entire park district, four maintenance staff members, and a building attendant.

The second option, at 1.93 mills, includes an additional $6 million for building out amenities, including an event center, an outdoor fitness center, basketball court, archery range, and six more pickleball courts.

That option would hire 10 new employees, with an additional recreation programmer, maintenance worker, and a mechanic, in addition to the seven previously listed.

The last option, at 2.14 mills, would generate a total $36 million for a complete buildout of the Spring House Park Master Plan, and include lighting for the pickleball courts and athletic fields, an additional fishing dock, and eight additional shelters around the facility.

All three options include a base 0.45 mills necessary to maintain current operations, Beavercreek Parks Superintendent Kim Farrell told city council Monday. That amount would add three new staff members to the parks department and fund maintenance equipment.

Development firm Brandstetter Carroll worked with the city and residents to develop a master plan for the city’s parks system in 2019, which highlighted residents’ requests for a large community park and amenities, which are included in plans for Spring House Park, the city said.