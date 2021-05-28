Bellbrook man convicted after receiving pound of meth in the mail

A 30-year-old Bellbrook man will be sentenced in July after he was found guilty of receiving a pound of methamphetamine through the U.S. Postal Service.
Daniel Curtis Howard was convicted Thursday in Greene County Common Pleas Court of aggravated possession and aggravated trafficking in drugs, Prosecutor David Hayes announced Friday.
The USPS intercepted two packages containing meth addressed to a home in Bellbrook, the first in October 2019 that contained 22 grams and the second in January 2020 that contained 447 grams. The post office, with the assistance of the Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement (ACE) Drug Task Force, on Jan. 16, 2020, delivered the package, which Howard took inside. Police served a search warrant immediately after, seized the package and arrested Howard, according to a release from Hayes.
Howard admitted to receiving multiple packages and delivering them to someone else in exchange for money and meth.
On the second day of his trial, Howard did not show up for court. He was arrested later that day after he was found hiding in a Harrison Twp. house, Hayes said.
Howard is scheduled to be sentenced July 1. He faces a mandatory penalty of 11 to 16½ years in prison.