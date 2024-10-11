Bellbrook Schools hire new treasurer to replace long-time official

He will officially take over on Jan. 1.

“I am incredibly pleased and honored to have been chosen as the district’s next Treasurer/CFO,” Gautam said. “I want to thank the Board of Education and Superintendent Dr. Cozad for the trust they have placed in me.”

Gautam will oversee the financial operations of the district, which includes responsibilities like ensuring the accuracy and timeliness of all state and federal reporting, the development of the annual district budget and the district’s five-year forecast.

Gautam began his career with the Ohio Auditor of State in the audit division. He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting, has a C.P.A., and a Masters in Accountancy from Wright State University.

“We are impressed with Amit’s background and knowledge of school finances,” Bellbrook-Sugarcreek School Board President Mike Kinsey said. “His experience and ability to communicate school funding information clearly is very evident to us. In his past and current positions, he has provided financial leadership to the school districts he served. We are confident he has the skills to help lead our district forward in a variety of ways.”