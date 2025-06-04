Breaking: Dayton Children’s opens new $11.8M outpatient care center on Far Hills

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase will play in Dayton at Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game

1 hour ago
Cincinnati Bengals four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been added to the list of players expected to participate in the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game on June 11.

Chase has spent all four seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals, earning Pro Bowl honors every year.

The 2025 event at Day Air Ballpark will feature a home run derby at 6 p.m., followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Gates will open to the public at 5 and will kick off with a pre-event party on the plaza at 4.

The Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game will be back for its third year at the Day Air Ballpark on June 11. Photo courtesy / Dayton Dragons

Logan Wilson is coming off his fifth season with the Bengals with 11 career interceptions, which is the most by any linebacker since he entered the league in 2020.

RELATED: Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game set for third year at Dayton Dragons, big names like Tee Higgins participating

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for “The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation.” Logan Wilson has worked closely with “The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation”, a sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund.

Tickets and luxury suites are on sale now.

The Celebrity Softball Game roster currently includes:

• Ja’Marr Chase

• Tee Higgins

• Ickey Woods

• Giovani Bernard

• Head Coach Zac Taylor

• Amarius Mims

• Cam Taylor-Britt

• Evan McPherson

• Cal Adomitis

• Jordan Battle

• DJ Turner

• Jalen Davis

• Geno Stone

• Andrew Stuber

• Andrew Coker

• Cam Grandy

• Shaka Heyward

• Patrick Coyne

• Maema Njongmeta

• Josh Newton

• Tanner Hudson

• Oren Burks

• Garrett Swanson

• Nate Brooks

