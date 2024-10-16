Beontag celebrates $100M investment, 200 jobs planned for Trotwood facility

For 40 years, Beontag has manufactured self-adhesive materials that have been used to market various everyday products.

“We make label stock, so everything that will be printed onto a label later on,” said Beontag CEO Ricardo Lobo. “This could be a shampoo, jam, peanut butter, beer; it could be anything.”

Through its production of self-adhesive barcode labeling, the company transitioned to include manufacturing of more technologically advanced smart tagging products, according to Lobo.

“There’s a technology now that puts chips inside these labels allowing you to read it from afar using radio frequency, which has taken off in many walks of life, including for toll roads, apparel, and self-checkouts,” he said.

Using radio-frequency identification (RFID), this technology can streamline the inventory, tracking, and identification processes in retail or warehouse businesses.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

According to Lobo, the Trotwood facility is currently only producing self-adhesive label stock, with a total of about 60 employees. But plans to get the electronic radio frequency label production up and running will continue until March 2025, at which point Lobo expects the employee count to surpass 200.

The company’s total investment into the Trotwood warehouse, its biggest facility yet, is an estimated $100 million, Lobo said.

In 2022, Beontag acquired Technicote, an Ohio-based company specializing in self-adhesives previously located in Miamisburg.

The city of Trotwood announced in late 2023 that Technicote, rebranded as Beontag, would relocate to the industrial park’s warehouse that had been built by Gated Properties Global.

“Today is really a culmination of a couple years’ work at the city level and with our partners, developer Gated Properties Global and Beontag,” said Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation Director Chad Downing on Wednesday.

“This level of investment was even more than we could have expected ... we’re really proud to have them in Trotwood and optimistic that through this partnership, we can help them expand here and use this to show other companies how we can support them and be a business-friendly community.”

Downing said growth is continuing within the industrial park, with companies EquipmentShare and Westrafo expected to open at the end of this year and next summer, respectively.