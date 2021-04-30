Trotwood unveils plans for new, 85-acre industrial park

Trotwood development officials have plans for a new industrial park close to Ohio 49 and the all-important nexus of interstates 75 and 70.
The Trotwood Community Improvement Corp. has entered into an agreement with California-based industrial developer Gated Properties Global to develop a planned industrial park in and near the existing 62-acre Trotwood Commerce Park.
Bounded by Wolf Creek Pike and Olive Road, this development will involve 85-plus acres of land with the goal of developing more than 600,000 square feet of Class A facilities to serve distribution, fulfillment and manufacturing companies, the corporation said.
Current site drawings envision a trio of buildings offering 200,000 or more square feet, with a fourth building offering 80,000 square feet or more. The first building will be available in 2022.
“Gated Properties Global has identified Trotwood’s Commerce Park as a great location for businesses seeking new facilities in order to meet the growing demand for fulfillment, distribution, and manufacturing needs,” the corporation said in a new release.
The location will be near the Ohio 49 connector, the I-70 and I-75 interchange and about 10 miles from Dayton International Airport.
Like the Dayton area, the site is within 30 minutes of nearly 750,000 people and within 45 minutes of more than 1.3 million people.
“This presents an exciting opportunity for the city of Trotwood, and we look forward to bringing new businesses and creating living-wage jobs for our residents through this collaboration,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said.
“Given Trotwood’s location to key regional assets, this partnership with Gated Properties Global to develop new facilities to meet the growing demand for companies puts Trotwood in a great position to attract new businesses and jobs,” said Trotwood City Manager Quincy Pope.