Trotwood unveils plans for new, 85-acre industrial park

The location will be near the Ohio 49 connector, the I-70 and I-75 interchange and about 10 miles from Dayton International Airport.

Like the Dayton area, the site is within 30 minutes of nearly 750,000 people and within 45 minutes of more than 1.3 million people.

“This presents an exciting opportunity for the city of Trotwood, and we look forward to bringing new businesses and creating living-wage jobs for our residents through this collaboration,” Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald said.

“Given Trotwood’s location to key regional assets, this partnership with Gated Properties Global to develop new facilities to meet the growing demand for companies puts Trotwood in a great position to attract new businesses and jobs,” said Trotwood City Manager Quincy Pope.