BreakingNews
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Best of Dayton: 20 hottest categories with one day left to nominate

Local News
22 minutes ago

It’s the final day to nominate in Best of Dayton, and we’ve seen some changes in our popular contests in the past week.

As always, some of our categories see even more competition. We checked for the categories seeing the most action so far. See if this list spurs any thoughts on who you want to nominate.

A reminder that the number of times a person or place is nominated plays a gigantic role in who the finalists will be, and you can nominate once per day in each contest.

Timeline

Check out our guidelines for more information.

» Nominations: Aug. 8-Aug. 22

» Then, we choose the finalists

» Voting: Sept. 6-26

Here’s a look at our 20 most-nominated contests of the past week:

  1. Best Pizza
  2. Best Local Celebrity
  3. Best Bakery
  4. Best Hamburger
  5. Best Media Personality
  6. Best Mexican Food
  7. Best Food Truck
  8. Best Family Restaurant
  9. Best Donut Shop
  10. Best Breakfast
  11. Best Italian Food
  12. Best Brewery/Distillery
  13. Best Dance School/Studio
  14. Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
  15. Best Square-Cut Pizza
  16. Best Wings
  17. Best Japanese Food/Sushi
  18. Best Bar/Lounge
  19. Best Hair Salon/Stylist
  20. Best Fine Dining

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Dayton-area business wants to build boat, RV storage site
2
Troy changing traffic, pedestrian plan near Public Square
3
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
4
Mass food distribution to take place in Dayton tomorrow
5
Huber Heights school district spends COVID relief funds on learning...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top