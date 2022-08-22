Best of Dayton: 20 hottest categories with one day left to nominate

It’s the final day to nominate in Best of Dayton, and we’ve seen some changes in our popular contests in the past week.
As always, some of our categories see even more competition. We checked for the categories seeing the most action so far. See if this list spurs any thoughts on who you want to nominate.
A reminder that the number of times a person or place is nominated plays a gigantic role in who the finalists will be, and you can nominate once per day in each contest.
Timeline
Check out our guidelines for more information.
» Nominations: Aug. 8-Aug. 22
» Then, we choose the finalists
» Voting: Sept. 6-26
Best of Dayton
Here’s a look at our 20 most-nominated contests of the past week:
- Best Pizza
- Best Local Celebrity
- Best Bakery
- Best Hamburger
- Best Media Personality
- Best Mexican Food
- Best Food Truck
- Best Family Restaurant
- Best Donut Shop
- Best Breakfast
- Best Italian Food
- Best Brewery/Distillery
- Best Dance School/Studio
- Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
- Best Square-Cut Pizza
- Best Wings
- Best Japanese Food/Sushi
- Best Bar/Lounge
- Best Hair Salon/Stylist
- Best Fine Dining
In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: Dayton-area business wants to build boat, RV storage site
2
Troy changing traffic, pedestrian plan near Public Square
3
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
4
Mass food distribution to take place in Dayton tomorrow
5
Huber Heights school district spends COVID relief funds on learning...