Best of Dayton 2024: What is the best attraction? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, voting is all over the place in the competition for Best Attraction
Which of the seven finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
» Click here to vote in Best of Dayton
Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Attraction:
Aullwood Audubon Farm
Carillon Historical Park
Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Credit: Marshall Gorby
Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team
Levitt Pavilion Dayton
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
National Museum of the U.S. Air Force
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Dayton Art Institute
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
In Other News
1
Clayton woman gets 9-12 years for shooting ex in head, critically...
2
Carillon Park Concert Band readies for season finale concert
3
New carousel at Young’s Jersey Dairy opens in July
4
Local group, fighting gun deaths for decades, keeps seeking solutions
5
Dayton police investigating 2nd shooting reported in fewer than 12...
About the Author