BreakingNews
Huber Heights city manager pleads guilty to OVI charge, gets probation

Best of Dayton 2024: What is the best attraction? Here are the finalists

Local News
By
16 minutes ago
X

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, voting is all over the place in the competition for Best Attraction

Which of the seven finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

» Click here to vote in Best of Dayton

Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Attraction:

Aullwood Audubon Farm

Carillon Historical Park

Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team

Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Dayton Art Institute

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

In Other News
1
Clayton woman gets 9-12 years for shooting ex in head, critically...
2
Carillon Park Concert Band readies for season finale concert
3
New carousel at Young’s Jersey Dairy opens in July
4
Local group, fighting gun deaths for decades, keeps seeking solutions
5
Dayton police investigating 2nd shooting reported in fewer than 12...

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top