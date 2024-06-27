Best of Dayton 2024: What is the Best Breakfast? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, votes are coming early and often in the competition for Best Breakfast.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast:
Café 19
Credit: Submitted Photo
Credit: Submitted Photo
Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
George’s Family Restaurant
Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine
Credit: Photo by Sheri Sine
Hasty Tasty Pancake House
The Blue Berry Café Bellbrook
Credit: Natalie Jones
Credit: Natalie Jones
The Brunch Club
