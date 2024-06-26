Best of Dayton 2024: What is the best donut shop? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, votes are coming in by the dozens in the competition for Best Donut Shop.
Which of the seven finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.
Here are the finalists in Best Donut Shop:
Bear Creek Donuts
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Bill’s Donut Shop
Credit: Jim Witmer
Death Grip Donuts
Hole N One Donuts
Credit: Facebook Photo
Jim’s Donut Shop
Credit: Bill Reinke
Stan the Donut Man
The Donut Haus Bakery
