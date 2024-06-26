Best of Dayton 2024: What is the best donut shop? Here are the finalists

In the first week-plus of Best of Dayton voting, votes are coming in by the dozens in the competition for Best Donut Shop.

Which of the seven finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Friday, July 5, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Dayton.

Here are the finalists in Best Donut Shop:

Bear Creek Donuts

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Bill’s Donut Shop

Credit: Jim Witmer

Death Grip Donuts

Hole N One Donuts

Credit: Facebook Photo

Jim’s Donut Shop

Credit: Bill Reinke

Stan the Donut Man

The Donut Haus Bakery

