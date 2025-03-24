Best of Dayton: Categories that could use some love with more nominations

Local News
16 minutes ago
X

We have a little less than a week remaining in our nomination period for Best of Dayton, and there are some categories that could use some love.

The nomination period ends at the end of the day on Friday. The number of nominations a person or business receives determines whether they move on to final voting, so it’ll be an important few days for the contest

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in Best of Dayton

Here are some categories that could use more nominations:

• Best Basement Remodeler

• Best Metaphysical Shop

• Best Place to Buy Cabinets

• Best Appliance Store

• Best Campgrounds

• Best Wedding Photographer

• Best Furniture Store

• Best Golf Course

• Best Nursery/Garden Center

• Best Orthodontist

• Best Place to Buy a Mattress

• Best Funeral Home

CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in Best of Dayton

In Other News
1
Heroes of the Great Flood of 1913: Meet 18 everyday people who saved...
2
Xenia’s first drug court graduate ‘embraced rigorous path to...
3
Dayton discusses middle school changes, new school proposals that...
4
Beavercreek grad among those laid off from U.S. Dept. of Education
5
Fraze Pavilion show to feature Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw in June