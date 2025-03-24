Best of Dayton: Categories that could use some love with more nominations

We have a little less than a week remaining in our nomination period for Best of Dayton, and there are some categories that could use some love.
The nomination period ends at the end of the day on Friday. The number of nominations a person or business receives determines whether they move on to final voting, so it’ll be an important few days for the contest
• CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in Best of Dayton
Here are some categories that could use more nominations:
• Best Basement Remodeler
• Best Metaphysical Shop
• Best Place to Buy Cabinets
• Best Appliance Store
• Best Campgrounds
• Best Wedding Photographer
• Best Furniture Store
• Best Golf Course
• Best Nursery/Garden Center
• Best Orthodontist
• Best Place to Buy a Mattress
• Best Funeral Home
