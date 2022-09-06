dayton-daily-news logo
Best of Dayton: The most frequent finalists this year

Here's a look at last year's winners in Best of Dayton for places to go

Local News
38 minutes ago

Our long list of Best of Dayton finalists this year includes some who have made the list in multiple contests.

As the voting begins to determine the reader’s choices for this year, we studied the list to see who are the most common finalists.

In all, we have 824 finalists in our 179 contests, making this the biggest Best of Dayton to date.

Here’s a look at the finalists who made the list in at least five contests:

Loose Ends Brewing: 11 contests

Best Appetizers

Best Brewery/Distillery

Best Brunch

Best Chicken Sandwich

Best Desserts

Best French Fries

Best Hamburger

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Best Neighborhood Bar

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Best Wings

White-Allen Chevrolet: 7 contests

Best Auto Sales Staff

Best Autobody/Repair Shop

Best Place for an Oil Change

Best Place to Buy a New Car

Best Place to Buy a New Truck

Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck

Best Tire/Wheel Dealer

Ozu852: 7 contests

Best Appetizers

Best Chinese Food

Best Family Restaurant

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Best Japanese Food/Sushi

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Best Seafood

The Root Beer Stande: 5 contests

Best Family Restaurant

Best French Fries

Best Hamburger

Best Hot Dog Stand

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Jeff Schmitt Auto Group: 5 contests

Best Auto Sales Staff

Best Autobody/Repair Shop

Best Place to Buy a New Car

Best Place to Buy a New Truck

Best Place to Buy a Used Car/Truck

ImproveIt Home Remodeling: 5 contests

Best Bathroom Remodeler

Best Building Contractor

Best Door & Window Replacement

Best Place to Buy Windows

Best Place to Work

The Florentine Restaurant: 5 contests

Best Appetizers

Best Fine Dining

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

Best Steakhouse

Corner Kitchen: 5 contests

Best Brunch

Best Chicken Sandwich

Best Happy Hour

Best Patio Dining

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

Bock Family Brewing: 5 contests

Best Bar/Lounge

Best Brewery/Distillery

Best Happy Hour

Best Neighborhood Bar

Best Place to Work

