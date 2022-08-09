Best of Dayton: What happened on Day 1 (and how to keep nominating)

The first day of Best of Dayton nominations on Monday saw a lot of activity.
Now it’s time to keep nominating. The period for nominations goes through Monday, Aug. 22, and the number of times a person, business or place is nominated will have a gigantic impact on who becomes finalists for voting.
Here are some things we saw on the first day:
Dayton’s pizza battle continues
Just on the first day, there were 63 different places that received nominations for Best Pizza. That makes it our top-nominated contest so far.
Best of Dayton
Moving past food
Our top non-food or dining contest was Best Hair Salon/Stylist, which has dozens of individual nominees.
New options
Our top new contest for number of nominations - of the dozens of contests we’ve added this year - was Best Grocery Store.
Hottest contests
Here are the hottest contests by number of nominations so far:
• Best Pizza
• Best Donut Shop
• Best Breakfast
• Best Hamburger
• Best Coffee Shop
• Best Mexican Food
• Best Bakery
• Best Square-Cut Pizza
• Best Bar/Lounge
• Best Ice Cream
• Best Brewery/Distillery
• Best Neighborhood Bar
• Best Hair Salon/Stylist
• Best Fine Dining
• Best Wings
• Best Italian Food
• Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
• Best Place to Buy Meats
• Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
• Best Family Restaurant